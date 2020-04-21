Putin calls for equipping extra beds for Covid patients even if they may not be needed

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for equipping more hospital beds for receiving coronavirus patients even if such beds may not be needed, for which he said he hopes.

"We understand that it [extra beds and equipment] may not be needed, I hope to God, but we must have that all the same," he said on Tuesday at an online meeting with governor of the Far Eastern Primorsky Territory.

The Russian leader said he hoped the territory’s authorities would be able to implement all their plans concerning combating the coronavirus infection. "The more so as you are demonstrating good results," he noted. "So, you should continue this way."