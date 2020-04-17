Lavrov, in his phone call with Pompeo, recalls initiative to resume cybersecurity dialogue

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for the resumption of dialogue on cybersecurity with the United States, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after Lavrov’s telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

"Sergey Lavrov recalled our proposals to resume the work of the Russian-American working group on threats in the sphere of information and communications technologies that was stopped by the previous US administration, as well as to invigorate anti-terrorism dialogue," the ministry said.