Putin to check readiness of new hospitals for COVID-19 patients via video link

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the opening of several hospitals specializing in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

The spokesman informed that after 15:00 Moscow time, "several hospitals are expected to open, this will take place in the format of a video conference with the president taking part." Peskov added that an infectious diseases hospital in Moscow and a multipurpose medical center in Nizhny Novgorod are expected to open. He noted that specialists from Russian regions where new medical centers are under construction will speak to the president via video link.

"Essentially, this will be a session aimed to confirm readiness of new hospital beds and new facilities," Peskov said.

He added that Putin plans to hold an international phone call on Friday.

On March 5, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on introducing the state of high alert over the coronavirus threat. Among other measures, he announced launching the construction of a new hospital. The facility will be constructed within a short time using prefabricated units in Voronovskoye settlement, in the new Moscow region.

Earlier, Putin ordered Russian authorities to construct 16 multifunctional medical centers to fight the coronavirus infection. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed that by May 15, 16 medical centers would be built, providing 1,600 hospital beds.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,190,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 147,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 553,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 32,008 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,590 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 273 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.