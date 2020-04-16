About 1,500 Russian nationals in US waiting to return home, embassy says

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. About 1,500 Russian nationals are waiting to return home from the USA, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday, quoted on the embassy’s Facebook.

"There are 1,500 Russians on our waiting list, they cannot wait to return home," Antonov said.

"I assure you that we will do everything in our power to support our compatriots stranded here in the conditions of tough restrictions introduced to combat the spread of the coronavirus infection," the ambassador said.