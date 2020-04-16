Putin to hold meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President will hold a meeting with the permanent members of the country’s Security Council, as well as an international phone call, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He pointed out that the president would also convene a meeting on the situation in the construction industry. "Putin earlier announced that a series of crisis response meetings would take place concerning various industries. They will be held on a regular basis," the presidential spokesman added. According to him, the meeting will particularly involve senior presidential administration officials, cabinet members and construction industry players. "Putin will certainly make an opening statement," Peskov said.

"Putin is scheduled to hold a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council later in the day," the Kremlin spokesman went on. "We also expect an international telephone conversation to take place in the afternoon," he noted.