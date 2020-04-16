Russia to announce its stance on global ceasefire due to COVID-19 pandemic soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia will make its stance known regarding the global ceasefire in the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Obviously, we will make it [the stance] known in the near future," Peskov said in response to a question on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron to state his opinion on the global ceasefire initiative.

The spokesman noted that so far, this phone call is not planned neither for today nor for tomorrow. He added that currently, the leaders’ aides maintain working contacts. "They are discussing all the nuances of this initiative," Peskov noted. "It is important to compare the stances of all five member states [permanent members of the UN Security Council — TASS], and the aides are currently working on that," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Radio France Internationale on April 15 that he hopes for Putin’s support of his initiative. He noted that he had received a confirmation from the UK, the US and China that they would support the ceasefire. The French leader said that he expects to talk with the Russian president "in the next few hours" and if the latter endorses the initiative, the leaders, according to Macron, could hold a joint video conference, declaring a call for a ceasefire "in a solemn, decisive and effective manner."