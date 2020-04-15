Russian foreign ministry warns parents against sending their children to study in US

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign ministry warns parents against sending their children to study in the United States as such trips are not protected by international agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily posted on its website on Wednesday.

"We categorically insist that parents should refrain from giving their consent to any educational programs in the United States without protection of such trips by international agreements, regrettably, we have none with the Americans. Different problems may arise and Russian embassy has to address them," he said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, seventy-four Russian schoolchildren came to the United States without notifying the Russian authorities about that. "Taking into account the current critical situation, we are doing our utmost to find these children," he went on to say. "We know nothing about their whereabouts. The Department of State cannot provide exhaustive information either. We have already asked the Russian education ministry to poll all the schools that may be in such situation."

He recalled that Russia and the United States used to have a similar program of school exchanges, FLEX. "We terminated it after one of our underage schoolchildren visiting the United states under it had been persuaded to be adopted by a single-sex family, in violation of the US obligation to see to it that all children return home, to their families," he noted.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary released on Tuesday that several dozens of Russian schoolchildren had been stuck in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said that the US Department of State had informed the Russian embassy in Washington about that providing no further detail. According to Zakharova, 74 Russian high school students are staying in the United States under the US Department of State’s Secondary School Student Program alone.