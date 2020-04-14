Russian PM invites French counterpart to visit Russia after COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has invited his French colleague Edouard Philippe to visit Russia after the restrictive measures introduced to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted, the Russian government’s press service informed on Tuesday on the outcomes of a phone call between both heads of government.

"The heads of government have stressed the importance of further development of Russian-French trade-economic and investment ties, In this regard, Mikhail Mishustin has invited Edouard Philippe to visit Russia after the restrictions related to the coronavirus infection are canceled. The French prime minister has accepted the invitation," the press service informs.

