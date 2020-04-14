Russia can send more aid to US to fight coronavirus if asked

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia is willing to consider sending a new shipment of equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the United States to fight coronavirus if Washington makes such a request, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday during an online video interview with Russian and foreign media representatives.

He recalled that medical equipment, expendable supplies and PPE had been sent to the US in accordance with a direct agreement between the two presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. "President Trump expressed interest in receiving such shipments, they were sent and were paid for by relevant business structures of Russia and the US," the minister answered a question from TASS.

"If additional requests are received from the US side for assistance in supplying certain equipment and protective gear, we will definitely consider them," Lavrov stressed. "Presidents Putin and Trump spoke about this in their last phone call the day before yesterday. President Trump also underlined that if Russia needs more [equipment], the US is willing to send such supplies to our country when they [the US] set up production of the relevant equipment in the scale required."

According to Lavrov, this is a normal and partner approach "which should be encouraged in every way.".