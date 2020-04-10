Russian, Azerbaijani top diplomats discuss anti-coronavirus measures

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Steps to be taken to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic were in focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mamemdyarov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The two top diplomats discussed the situation in their respective countries in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as steps to be taken to combat the infection’s threat and neutralize its negative impacts," the ministry said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 95,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 357,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.