Putin is happy with oil agreements in OPEC+ format, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin positively assesses agreements on oil in the OPEC+ format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

The Kremlin welcomes Mexico’s accession to the outcome document, which will have a positive impact on the global market.

"President Putin very positively assesses the agreed document, which became a compromise of 22 countries that took part in [the negotiations]," the Kremlin official said. He stressed that Moscow also positively assesses the "constructive position taken by the Mexican side."

