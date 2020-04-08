List of instructions following Putin’s address can be ready on April 9

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. A formalized list of instructions drafted following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address at a meeting with governors to discuss fight against coronavirus can be ready on April 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"They will begin drafting it [the list] today," he said responding to a question when this list will be prepared.

The Russian leader on Wednesday held a meeting with heads of Russian regions that he opened by delivering an address, outlining new proposals to support population and business amid the pandemic. For instance, he put forward financial support measures for families with children where parents are temporarily out of jobs as well as other proposals.