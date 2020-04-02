Lavrov calls for humane attitude to Russians jailed in US amid coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on March 24 sent a message to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, urging Washington to adopt a humane attitude towards Russians jailed in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We have been trying for a long time to persuade Washington to release Konstantin Yaroshenko, Viktor Bout, Bogdana Osipova, Roman Seleznev and many others," she pointed out. "More than a week ago, on March 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent another message in this regard to the US Secretary of State, Mr. Pompeo, calling for a humane attitude towards them because their health is really in danger," Zakharova added.