Medvedev to form part of Russia's military-technical cooperation commission

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev will form part of the commission on military-technical cooperation with foreign states, a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin published on the legal information portal informs.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
