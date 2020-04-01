Putin, Erdogan discuss cooperation in returning Russians home from Turkey

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have had a phone call to inform each other about the measures undertaken to curb spread of the coronavirus pandemic and hashed over cooperation in bringing Russians currently stranded in Turkey back home, the Kremlin press service said Wednesday.

"The situation emerged amid the coronavirus pandemic spread was considered. The leaders informed each other about the measures taken to fight the infection. Particular attention was placed on the cooperation in bringing home Russian citizens staying in Turkey," the statement says.