Kremlin commends work of Russian medical specialists

"We can currently say that our headquarters, our medical workers and out healthcare system are working very well," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

Journalists asked him whether the Kremlin is planning to draw any conclusions on the healthcare system optimization reform carried out since the coronavirus pandemic required that new medical facilities were opened. "This is a question for specialists, it should be addressed to the Health Ministry. The Kremlin cannot and should not make any assessments, even more so now amid the dangerous coronavirus developments," the spokesman responded. According to him, "it is impossible to make any long-standing conclusions based on the first few weeks of this situation unfolding, and there should be any."

Peskov underlined, "Undeniably, when the situation is over it will have to be deeply analyzed with all conclusions and decisions focused on prospects." "No one should have any doubts that this analysis will be carried out," he added. "As for previously optimizing [the healthcare system] that is no longer optimized, it is just empty talk," he believes.

"No country in the world could be ready and was ready for such an outbreak of infection, such a coronavirus outbreak. No healthcare system in the world is going through this period without extreme pressure," the spokesman underlined.