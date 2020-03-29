Kremlin spokesman says has not shifted to work from home

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday he has not shifted to work from home in the wake of the novels coronavirus pandemic.

A number of media outlets surmised earlier Peskov had shifted to work from home after his interview with the Moscow, Kremlin. Putin hat was given in the videoconference format.

"No," Peskov told TASS. "I gave the interview via a video link with the host. We are mastering new technologies amid the current situation, trying to avoid personal meetings when unnevessary."

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from 160 countries, including Russia, which by now has 1,534, with eight deaths and 64 recoveries. According to the latest update, the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have neared 620,000, with nearly 30,000 fatalities. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.