Putin worked on his address to nation through preceding night - Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to address the nation over the coronavirus situation a day before the address and worked all through the night on the text of the address that was televised on March 25, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

The government meeting lasted for three hours. Various forecasts were looked at. As a result, the president in the evening took a decision to come up with the address to the nation. The text was drafted over the night and corrected and adjusted in the next morning and the first half of the day," Peskov said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program of the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the discussion of the package of measures the president announced in his address caused serious debates during the meeting. "Because the situation is unprecedented. It is not a situation any government is ready, having a stage-by-stage plan of action - it is impossible. Everyone is taking decisions as the situation develops. There are a lot of points of view and the government’s task is to take the only right decision," he added.

In his address to the nation on Wednesday, the president suggested a number of economic and social measures to cushion the coronavirus pandemic’s impacts on people and businesses.