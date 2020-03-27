Results of new poll on ‘reset’ of Putin's terms not in line with Kremlin data — spokesman

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The results of a new opinion poll held by Russia’s research organization Levada Center regarding the proposed constitutional amendments, which suppose a reset of presidential terms, are not in line with the Kremlin’s data, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"They are likely not in line with the sociological research in possession of the Kremlin," he said. The spokesman added that the presidential administration monitors all polls on the issue, noting that in this case, the Kremlin is not aware of Levada Center’s research methods.

"I have not familiarized myself with it, so I cannot say anything," he said.