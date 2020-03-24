Putin to take part in G20 virtual summit from St. Petersburg

Earlier, the Kremlin press service announced that on March 26 the Russian president would take part in the urgent G20 virtual summit focusing on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its ramifications for the global economy

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday will reach out to his G20 colleagues and counterparts from St. Petersburg where he will travel to for a working trip, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS. "The president will take part in the video conference from St. Petersburg," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service announced that on March 26 Putin would take part in the urgent G20 virtual summit focusing on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its ramifications for the global economy. Japan’s Kyodo News Agency says the conference will take place during the day on Thursday. On March 18, the Saudi Press Agency reported that Riyadh was planning to convene an urgent virtual G20 summit this week to discuss the coronavirus outbreak. Saudi Arabia is chairing the club this year, the traditional G20 summit is planned to be held in the country in November. According to previous reports, the UN Secretary-General will take part in the virtual summit. Putin will be in St. Petersburg for a working visit on March 25-26.

