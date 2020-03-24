Putin to take part in G20 virtual summit from St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday will reach out to his G20 colleagues and counterparts from St. Petersburg where he will travel to for a working trip, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.
"The president will take part in the video conference from St. Petersburg," Peskov said.
Earlier, the Kremlin press service announced that on March 26 Putin would take part in the urgent G20 virtual summit focusing on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its ramifications for the global economy. Japan’s Kyodo News Agency says the conference will take place during the day on Thursday.
On March 18, the Saudi Press Agency reported that Riyadh was planning to convene an urgent virtual G20 summit this week to discuss the coronavirus outbreak. Saudi Arabia is chairing the club this year, the traditional G20 summit is planned to be held in the country in November. According to previous reports, the UN Secretary-General will take part in the virtual summit.
Putin will be in St. Petersburg for a working visit on March 25-26.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 190 countries, including Russia.
On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a global pandemic. As of now, over 411,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 18,290 have died. Russia has identified 495 cases so far, 22 patients have recovered. The Russian government has launched an Internet hotline to keep the country informed about the coronavirus situation.