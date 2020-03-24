Russian PM orders to set up additional coronavirus testing labs

According to the list of instructions issued by the prime minister posted on the Cabinet’s website on Tuesday, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), the Moscow government and regional executive authorities have been tasked with developing a scheme for the accelerated use of the additional laboratories for the population to be tested for the novel coronavirus infection. They have also been ordered "to take comprehensive measures aimed at making sure that the population is informed without delay about the results of studies for the presence of the novel coronavirus infection conducted by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology."

The prime minister also instructed the Ministry of Health and the Rospotrebnadzor consumer rights watchdog "to approve instructions and guidelines for working with the population" in terms of informing citizens about symptoms, prevention, specific measures and actions that need to be taken promptly in social institutions and enterprises "in various situations related to the spread of the novel coronavirus infection." The deadline for executing the order is March 25, 2020.