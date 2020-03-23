Putin instructs authorities to ensure supply of all necessary means to battle coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that production of all materials citizens and specialists need to battle the spread of coronavirus be boosted.

On Monday, Putin held a meeting with Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov in Kremlin.

In particular, he asked the minister, how do industries are working to meet the needs of population for means of protection and disinfection, respiratory machines and everything else that is related to ensuring the normal functioning of healthcare facilities and helping people.

"I very much hope that you, your colleagues, and industry representatives <...> will do everything necessary to supply all the necessary materials, devices, medical equipment to citizens who need it, and our special services, units working directly with risk groups," Putin said at a meeting with Industry and Trade Minister of Denis Manturov.

According to the head of state, the medical personnel, employees of the Emergencies Ministry, border, customs and other services should have "everything necessary for their work."

"And I am asking you to brief me regularly as the production volumes increase," the President instructed the minister.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in Central China in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 150 countries and territories, including Russia, which by now has 438 cases. By now 17 people have been discharged from hospital. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 300,000, with more than 14,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic. In order to keep the citizens updated on the coronavirus situation in Russia, the government has launched a website at http://···············.