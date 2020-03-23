Putin keeps working, but avoiding mass events — Kremlin

"The president keeps working. No mass events are planned, they are off the table — it would be irresponsible to do otherwise," Peskov said.

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to work as usual, but he is not going to take part in mass events due to the coronavirus threat, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said Monday, adding that parties to the meetings with the president would be tested for coronavirus.

Kremlin spokesman: Putin doesn't plan to work from home, at least so far

"Work is work, especially if it is president’s work. It goes beyond the criteria, named in restrictive and recommendation papers," he said.

However, the spokesman recalled that participants of last week’s event in Crimea were tested for coronavirus ahead of the president’s arrival.

"We ask medical specialists to arrange tests for public events’ participants in advance. I think we will continue to adhere to this practice," Peskov stated.

The spokesman noted that "the president lives in state residences, he does not live in his apartment."

"He has an apartment in Moscow, but he does not live there, he lives in a state residence," Peskov commented. According to Peskov, "the president usually lives where he works and vice versa." Therefore, the concept of working from home for Putin is relative.