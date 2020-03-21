Russian, Belarusian prime ministers discuss oil agreements by phone

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The Russian-Belarusian agreements will help ensure deliveries of Russian oil to the Belarusian oil refineries "in full and on agreed terms," the Russian government said on Saturday after a phone call between the two Prime Ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Sergei Rumas.

"The heads of government hailed the principal agreements on parameters of collaboration in the oil sector with regard to the sides’ mutual interests," the statement said.

The supplies of Russian oil to Belarusian refineries were stopped on January 1, 2020 because Moscow and Minsk had failed to come to an agreement on this year’s supplies. Later, deliveries were partially resumed by Safmar Group. On February 26, Belneftekhim said that starting March, five new Russian suppliers, which did not deliver oil to Belarus previously, would start supplying crude to Belarusian refineries at the market price without premium in addition to companies of Safmar Group. Belarus plans to deliver about one million tonnes of oil to its refineries in March, including from alternative sources.

On March 11, Rumas said after his talks with Mishustin in Moscow on March 11 that Belarus would monthly purchase about two tankers of oil from alternative suppliers even in case new deals with major Russian oil companies were struck to resume oil supplies to Belarus.