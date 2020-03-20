Foreigners can extend Russian visas amid coronavirus pandemic, says Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Foreign nationals can extend their Russian visas due to the coronavirus situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s consular department said in a statement.

According to the statement, visas will be extended regardless of the purpose of the visit to Russia. Foreign nationals who don’t need a visa will be able to extend the period of their stay in the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that foreign visitors would be provided with an opportunity to extend their stay in Russia. In order to do it, they need to file a request with the nearest office of the Interior Ministry. Besides, authorities will resume receiving work permit applications from foreign nationals, the ministry added.