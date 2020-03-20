Kazakh president asks Putin to help organize evacuation of his nationals

NUR-SULTAN, March 20. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has asked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to help organize evacuation of Kazakh nationals from Russia, the press service of the Kazakh president said on Friday.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin. The two heads of state discussed efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in the two neighboring countries. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Russian leader to help organize evacuation of Kazakh nationals staying in Russia as transit passengers and those who are in the border areas. Vladimir Putin promised that the Russian government would help resolve the problem," it informed.