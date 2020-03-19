Russian Embassy denies allegations of media coronavirus misinformation campaign

LONDON, March 19. /TASS/. Russian Embassy in London decisively denied UK newspapers reports on alleged "state media campaign" of misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the embassy spokesman told TASS Thursday.

"We decisively deny these allegations. They are ridiculous at least. We do not accept use of the ongoing tragedy for political manipulations. Instead, states should unite in a fight against the pandemic," the diplomat said.

"Notably, these reports cite Russian talk shows’ participants, op-eds from online media, strictly private and having nothing to do with the Russian state," the representative said. "Russia, like any other democratic nation, has active social discussion of the pandemic. Experts, social figures and regular citizens express their personal opinions, which do not always correspond to scientific data and certainly do not match Russian government line."

"Maintenance of the atmosphere of openness, prevention of unjustified violations of human rights, including freedom of speech is an important component of effective social efforts on fight against the epidemic," he said.

"As for common feeling of anxiety over the coronavirus, it is obviously caused by objective gravity of the situation. If people in the UK are scared, it’s not because of Russian talk shows, but because of the UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser, who rolled out a truly catastrophic prognosis recently," the diplomat added.

Allegations

On March 17, The Financial Times newspaper, citing European External Action Service document, reported the Moscow’s alleged misinformation campaign.

According to the report, such campaign aims to worsen the western countries’ healthcare systems crisis and therefore to prevent effective response to the pandemic.

Since January 22, the report says, the EU registered 80 cases of misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak. The report alleges that "people and accounts, connected to the Russian government," have switched to spreading misinformation about the virus in English, Spanish, Italian, German and French Internet segments.

The report suggests opinions that the novel coronavirus is human-made and is being used as a biological weapon by the West as an example of such misinformation.

The article does not name specific media or people, but mentions that information of the RT TV Channels’ Spanish division has been reposted more than 6.8 million times in Facebook, Twitter and Reddit between January 1 and March 12. This source has become 12th most popular among a list of reviewed media, whose list is not disclosed either.

Earlier, leaders of western nations repeatedly accused Russia of alleged attempts to meddle in western democratic processes by spreading misinformation online. Russian authorities repeatedly denied such allegations.