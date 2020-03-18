Putin calls upon Russians to overcome dividing lines of past and move ahead

SEVASTOPOL, March 18. /TASS/. In the name of a sustainable and prosperous future, the Russian society needs to overcome the dividing lines of the past and move forward, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"If we want to have a sustainable and good future, we need to overcome all those dividing lines of the past and move forward together," he said during a meeting with residents of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Among other things, Putin mentioned the 1917 October Revolution, which, in his words, became a prologue to a national tragedy with consequences that are yet to be overcome.

"Without any doubt, the October Revolution is a major event in the global history and a prologue to the enormous national tragedy that left millions of people dead," the president said, adding that the consequences of those events need to be "overcome."

"If we want to have a future, we need to remember our past, and this past should not create division lines among us, no matter how we differ in our assessments of current events and our opinions on how to develop the country and what path we need to chose," the Russian leader continued.

"Despite differences in our approaches, in our understanding of what should be done for the future, tragedies of the past should unite us all with one common idea: things like this must never happen again," Putin added.