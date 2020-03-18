Putin expects Russians to support constitutional amendments in April 22 vote

SEVASTOPOL, March 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that the country’s people will take part in the April 22 vote and support the proposed constitutional amendments, as he himself said at a meeting with members of the public in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Wednesday.

"I do expect that people will participate in the vote on April 22 and will support these changes," he pointed out.

The head of state stressed that the Constitution’s fundamental provisions remained unchanged. "We are not changing the Constitution, we are amending it. Chapters 1, 2 and 9, which are the foundation of the Constitution and concern the basic rights of citizens, remain unchanged," he emphasized.

Putin added that many things had changed since the adoption of the Constitution in 1993, as people and society had grown more mature and more demanding, and the government’s capabilities had also changed, which was why the need arose to endorse the social character of the state and a number of people’s social rights in the Constitution.