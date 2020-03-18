Foreign Ministry launches website to assist Russians trying to return home from abroad

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Management Center has launched a website at sos.midhelp.ru in order to assist Russians who are facing difficulties abroad.

The website is designed to provide assistance to Russian nationals amid measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that various countries are taking. Those seeking to return home can leave their contact information on the website, contact Russian overseas missions and receive up-to-date information on the coronavirus situation.

The website also contains information on restrictions introduced in coronavirus-affected countries, including quarantines, border closures and public transport suspensions. In addition, the website offers guidelines on the prevention of the infection and other information about the virus.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the establishment of a coordination center aimed at assisting Russians in returning home. The ministry also called on all Russian nationals stuck abroad to immediately contact the nearest Russian overseas facility.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a global pandemic. As of now, over 200,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 8,000 have died. Russia has identified 147 coronavirus cases as yet.