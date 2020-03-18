Putin to decide on April 22 constitutional vote after experts’ evaluation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Specialists will decide whether the epidemiological situation permits holding a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments on April 22, and it’s up to Russian President Vladimir Putin to make the final decision, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"It’s obvious that it has to do with an unfavorable development, and therefore if it turns out that participation in the vote will pose a threat to citizens’ health, then certainly, this is out of the question and a decision will be made on postponing the vote," Peskov said.

Peskov emphasized that experts would evaluate whether the epidemiological situation permits carrying out the vote. However, the final word on making a decision on postponing the vote rests with Putin.