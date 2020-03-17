Kremlin: Putin not preparing any address to nation regarding Constitution vote date

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not preparing any address to the nation regarding the date for the nationwide vote on constitutional amendments, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked whether the vote that can take place on April 22 could be put off, Peskov suggested "waiting until the date for the vote is set by the president’s relevant act. He added that there were no specific deadlines for making this act public. On Monday, the Kremlin spokesman did not rule out that this could happen as early as this week.

The Meduza edition earlier reported that Putin was preparing an address to the nation, in which he would say that the nationwide vote on constitutional amendments would take place on June 12 or September 13, not on April 22, as discussed earlier.