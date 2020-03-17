Putin says all politicians must have equal work opportunities, even the opposition

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. All politicians holding senior posts in the civil service should be entitled to equal work opportunities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that this rule certainly applied to the opposition.

Putin assures non-systemic opposition not an enemy of the state

"The state is obliged to create conditions for the adherents of any views to have an opportunity to work effectively," Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin".

Asked about government-funded limos provided for legislators, the head of state said all elected lawmakers used identical vehicles regardless of the party they represented.

"They use everything that the state supplies them with for administering their functions. They receive it from the state under the existing law, and not from the incumbent authorities," he explained.

Putin stressed that these requirements must be observed regardless of whether the authorities liked the political activity of any lawmaker or not.

Episode 15 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.