Russia’s constitutional amendments vote in line with democratic standards — court

ST. PETERSBURG, March 16. /TASS/. The public vote on Russian constitutional amendments is in line with democratic standards, the Russian Constitutional Court ruled on Monday after examining the bill proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This regulation is in accordance with the recognized democratic standards of popular will and cannot be considered in violation of Articles 1 and 2 of the Russian Constitution, along with Article 2 of the amendments bill, which deals with organizing and holding an all-Russian vote," the document informs.