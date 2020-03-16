Voting on constitutional amendments in Russia to depend on coronavirus situation

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. A decision on the voting on amendments to the Russian Constitution will be taken depending on the coronavirus situation, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko said on Monday.

"It will be up to the president, the government and the Federal Assembly to decide about the nationwide voting, depending on the situation. Naturally, it will be good if people are able to come to the polling stations to express their point of view. We will keep a close eye on the situation," she said.

Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said earlier that President Vladimir Putin is to sign a decree this week to establish the voting day. According to him, there is currently only one option, April 22.

The Russian State Duma lower parliament house on March 11 passed in the final reading the presidential bill on the constitutional amendments. The bill was approved by the upper parliament house on the same day and later supported by legislative bodies in all Russia’s constituent regions. On March 14, the Federation Council passed a resolution on the results of this review and submitted it to the president. The nationwide voting is expected to be organized on April 22. The day will be declared a day-off.

The document institutionalizes a number of social guarantees, expands the parliament’s competences, and limits the number of presidential terms to two, however exempts the incumbent president from this provision allowing him to run for another office term after the enforcement of the amendment.

