Putin, Niinisto agree to cooperate on border checkpoint operation regime

Russia monitors economic measures against coronavirus in other countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed coronavirus fighting issues with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, the Kremlin press service said.

"The heads of state have exchanged information on measures implemented to counteract the coronavirus infection spread," the message says. "The sides have agreed that possible decisions on border checkpoints operation would be taken in close cooperation between relevant services and agencies."

The Finnish President’s administration underscored that "the two presidents have expressed a shared opinion that coronavirus fight requires wide international cooperation."

"Niinisto also underscored the importance of information sharing," the message reads.

The conversation took place on Finland's initiative.