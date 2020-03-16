Moscow expects Belarus to understand measures taken over coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Moscow counts on that Belarus will understand measures taken by Russia over the coronavirus threat, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Monday.

"Russia takes measures it considers necessary. We count on understanding of our partners, especially our closes partner and ally - Belarus - during the coronavirus pandemic," Peskov said.

He noted that "every nation has a sovereign right to take measures it considers necessary to counteract coronavirus spread and to protect the people’s health." He underscored that "undoubtedly, all nations must take active measures to counteract the spread of this disease."

Earlier on Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that Russia seals off its border with Belarus over the coronavirus threat. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko admitted that this decision has got him concerned and that he expects to discuss the situation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by phone.