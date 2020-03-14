Russians should minimize foreign trips amid coronavirus fears - PM

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The government advises Russians to travel less abroad in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Saturday.

"We ask our citizens to minimize their travel," Mishustin said at the strategic session of the council coordinating anti-coronavirus efforts.

The prime minister reminded that the cabinet recommended "all federal executive bodies to refrain from work trips or cancel them, including travel for personal purposes."

"Now we believe that this recommendation should be considered by everyone," Mishustin said.

He also ordered to tighten control at border checkpoints, airports and train stations on Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15 to mitigate the coronavirus spread.

"I ask to further tighten control across all the regions, at border checkpoints, airports and stations both for our citizens and foreigners over the weekend, or the two days off," he said at the strategic session of the council coordinating anti-coronavirus efforts.