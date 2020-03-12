Russian Embassy in UAE checks reports on another infected Russian national

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian Embassy in the UAE so far has no precise information about the Russian national, allegedly infected with the coronavirus.

"We cannot provide any comments so far. We check the information," the Embassy spokesman Maksim Slesarev told TASS.

Earlier on Thursday, UAE’s WAM news agency, citing the Ministry of Health and Prevention, reported 11 new coronavirus infection cases in the country. According to the report, one Russian national is among the infected.

On Monday, the UAE Health Ministry reported 14 new cases, also including one Russian national. According to Slesarev, the Embassy "still waits" for the information on this national from the UAE authorities.

In early March, two Russian bicycle athletes got infected with the coronavirus in UAE. Currently, they remain in hospital; their state is estimated as fair. Other Russian athletes have been quarantined in one of the Abu-Dhabi hotels.