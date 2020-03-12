Russian, Hungarian top diplomats to hold talks in Moscow on March 18

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Hungarian colleague Peter Szijjarto will hold talks in Moscow on March 18 to discuss Ukrainian crisis regulation and the situation in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"They plan to discuss the political aspects of Russian-Hungarian relations with a special focus paid to the implementation of the agreements reached on October 30 of last year in Budapest during the meeting between the Russian President [Vladimir Putin] and the Hungarian Prime Minister [Viktor Orban]," Zakharova said.

"They will exchange opinions on various international issues, including Ukrainian crisis regulation and the protection of language rights of national minorities in Ukraine, as well as the situation in the Middle East, namely in the context of the Russian-Hungarian initiative on aiding Christian communities residing in the region," the diplomat added.