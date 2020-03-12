Russia debunks media reports on deploying troops to Afghanistan — diplomat

"I would like to state with all responsibility — and I use this phrasing intentionally — that this allegation is absolutely false and has never been expressed in any form by the Russian presidential envoy," she said. "Russian position on this issue is well known: under no circumstances did Russia plan to send its troops to Afghanistan and it does not plan to do so now."

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia has never planned to deploy troops to Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on a foreign article which claimed that Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov allegedly speculated about possible deployment of forces to fight terrorism upon Afghan government's request.

Zakharova explained that only issues of "possible expansion of cooperation with Afghanistan on fighting terrorism and drug threat through military-technical sphere and training of qualified personnel, which happens already" could be on the table.

According to the spokeswoman, the false statement was attributed to Kabulov by only one internet edition. No other media, whose representatives were also present at the Presidential Envoy’s briefing, have published such information.

"All this could be viewed as a very poor interpretation of the Russian diplomat’s words. I hope we are not dealing with intentional distortion or some fake news. I rather believe that we are dealing with wording problems in those who prepared this story for the website," she said.

The spokeswoman called on the media to fulfill their duties professionally and responsibly, because such distortion of Russian officials' statements might "cause big problems with perception of messages in various countries."