‘Regulatory guillotine’ is necessary, but haste is risky — Putin

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The reform of control and regulatory activities, dubbed as the regulatory guillotine, is necessary, but should be used with caution, Russian President Vladimir Putin believes.

"Hitting the target is what it’s all about," Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin". The president cited potential mistakes in the control of public catering, which could bring about a situation where "hospitals would be working round the clock to accommodate patients with food poisonings." Putin said one should approach with utmost caution such lines of business as the manufacturing of and trade in medicines and also fire safety matters.

"Cancelling everything at once is very dangerous. But leaving everything unchanged is no longer possible, either. That is why, during this year the government has been and will continue working hard on this issue," he said.

The reform of supervisory and regulatory activities envisages cancellation starting from 2021 of all regulatory business requirements that have not been revised and brought up to date by that moment. All standards that business people would be obliged to meet would be included in a special public register and scrutinized for relevance at least once in five years. Also, the reform will terminate all legal acts and resolutions adopted in the first years of Soviet government that have survived to this day.

