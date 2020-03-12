Russian legislator says it’s wrong to compare amendment on presidential terms with 1998

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. An amendment allowing the incumbent president to run in the next election is in line with Russia’s Constitution and it’s wrong to compare the current situation with 1998, Head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrei Klishas told TASS.

Earlier, lawmaker of the United Russia party Valentina Tereshkova, known as the first woman in space, proposed an amendment to reset Russian President Vladimir Putin’s presidential term count to zero in order to let him run in the 2024 presidential election. This led to a discussion in the Internet that in 1998 the Constitutional Court ruled that even the adoption of a new Constitution does not zero presidential term clocks, thus banning former president Boris Yeltsin to run for the third term.

"The bill on the amendment to the Russian Constitution introduces special rules allowing the incumbent Russian president to run in the next presidential election. The revision of the 1993 Constitution, which was considered by the Constitutional Court in 1998, did not imply these special rules. Therefore, the Constitutional Court had no legal grounds for another interpretation of Part 3 of Article 81 of the Russian Constitution. Therefore, any comparison here is incorrect," Klishas said.

"There are no grounds to consider that the provision enabling the incumbent head of state to take part in the next Russian presidential election runs counter to Chapters 1 and 2 of the Russian Constitution," he noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday it was possible to amend the Constitution to enable him to run for another presidential term. However, in his words, such an amendment was to be assessed by the Constitutional Court. He also spoke against scrapping term limits.