Prime ministers of Russia, Belarus discuss integration issues

MOSCOW, March 11./TASS/. At talks in Moscow on Wednesday, the prime ministers of Russia and Belarus, Mikhail Mishustin and Sergey Rumas, expressed a bid to strengthen integration of the two countries and agreed to continue contacts on these issues, the press service of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers said after the talks.

"During the talks, Mishustin and Rumas emphasized their interest in giving a boost to Russian-Belarusian cooperation and strengthening further integration partnership within the framework of the Union State of Russia and Belarus and in the Eurasian Economic Union," the report said.

The prime ministers emphasized the importance of creating favorable and transparent conditions for the free flow of goods, services, capitals and workforce. They also focused on issues of cooperation between the economic sectors.

"The heads of government agreed to continue contacts on all key issues on the integration agenda of Russia and Belarus," the press service said.