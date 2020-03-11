Putin should have right to run for president in 2024 election, says upper house speaker

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin has done his utmost for the country’s growth over the past 20 years, so he should have the right to run for president in the election of 2024, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

"We must honor what has been done for the country’s development by Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin over the past 20 years. He raised the country from its knees, he ensured the progressive development of then collapsing economy, recreated a battle-worthy and efficient army, propped Russia up to its leading role in the world, and most importantly, returned dignity to the country and its citizens. And today our president is recognized all over the world as one of the world’s leaders. And that is a fact," the speaker of the upper house of Russia’s parliament said.

She cited the opinion polls, which say that most Russians believe that the current head of state will grapple with the future major tasks best of all.

"Their opinion should not be disregarded. Therefore, Vladimir Vladimirovich should have the right to nationwide competitive elections. It is, of course, up to him to decide whether he will use this right in 2024 or not. But he should have this opportunity to stand in the elections. And citizens should have the right to choose," Matviyenko stressed.

The Federation Council speaker is convinced that the decision about the possibility for the president to stand in the future elections "will help ensure the efficient public administration in the coming years and will devalue any speculation about successors, a possible change of configuration of power institutions in the country."

Amendments to Russia’s Constitution

The Federation Council at its plenary meeting on Wednesday voted for a bill on amendments to the Constitution. One hundred and sixty senators voted for the bill, one against, and three abstained.

According to an amendment proposed by Valentina Tereshkova, of the United Russia party, the incumbent and future heads of state will be able to run for president regardless of the terms of office that precede the moment of introducing amendments to the fundamental law. While speaking in the lower house of parliament on Tuesday President Vladimir Putin said it would be not feasible to lift the restriction on the number of presidential terms. At the same time he believes it will be possible to amend the Constitution in such a way that would let him participate in the presidential election again. However, before that the Constitutional Court must pronounce its judgement regarding the amendment.

The Federation Council’s speaker will now send the bill to the regional legislatures. If two-thirds of these support it, the president will address the Constitutional Court with a query for checking the proposed provisions.

Also, the Federation Council is to pass a special resolution on the results of the bill’s consideration by the regional legislatures. The senators may meet in early session on Saturday, March 14, if the regional legislative assemblies have examined the bill by then.

A final decision, if the amendments to the Constitution will take effect, will be made depending on the outcome of the nationwide public vote, due on April 22. The amendments will be passed if more than half of Russians who have cast their ballots will support them. All Russians of age, except for those declared incapable by a court of law or serving prison terms, are eligible to vote.

The bill on amendments to the fundamental law was submitted to the State Duma (lower house of parliament) by the president on January 20. The first reading followed on January 23. The initiative is based on the ideas Putin voiced in his message to the Federal Assembly on January 15, such as expanding the parliament’s powers, enshrining social guarantees in the Constitution and establishing the fundamental law’s primacy over international treaties in the Russian legal space.