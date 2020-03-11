Distorters of history seek to tarnish modern Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The falsifiers of history and the slanderers of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Second World War aim at tarnishing the image of modern Russia and at distorting the notion of the post-war system in interstate relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The Russian foreign minister recalled that the year of 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of victory in World War Two and the creation of the United Nations.

"Regrettably, we do not need to talk about it for a long time, as we are starting to witness more intense, unscrupulous attempts to politicize history and to falsify the facts," he noted.

"Evidently, there is a desire to drastically revise not only the well-known causes, but also the universally recognized legal results of the global conflict, to slander the liberators and to simultaneously whitewash and justify the Nazis and their henchmen," Lavrov added.

"Those efforts, as the people who take them actually do not conceal it, pursue the goal of tarnishing the modern Russia and of advancing the distorted notion of the entire post-war system of interstate relations," Lavrov continued. "Against this background, a surge of dangerous trends in certain European countries, such as breaches of the freedom to expression, discrimination of ethnic minorities, a rise in extremist and overtly neo-Nazi sentiment, is a matter of the deepest concern."

According to the minister, it is necessary "to focus on the objectives of protecting the historical truth and preventing the revision of Victory’s results, of strengthening global and regional security and stability, which cornerstone is the United Nations Charter."

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has already set the tonality for this work, in particular in this addresses to the CIS informal summit last December and to the forum titled Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism held in Jerusalem on January 23," the Russian foreign minister said.