Russia to stay committed to its international liabilities — lawmaker

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russia will continue to implement its international liabilities with due account of the priority of the Russian Constitution, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the lower house passed in the second reading a bill on the amendments to the Russian Constitution. Under one of the novelties, Russia may participate in interstate associations and delegate some of its competences to them if it entails no limitation of its citizens’ rights and freedoms and does not run counter to the fundamentals of the constitutional system. Apart from that, Russia will not implement resolutions of interstate bodies that contradict its constitution.

"The constitutional amendments that were passed by the State Duma in the second reading today are geared to defend the state’s sovereignty and integrity, and the right of the Russian people to decide their own future, preserve their traditions and historical memory," he wrote on his Telegram account.

"We will continue to work hard in the sphere of parliamentary democracy, staying committed to the priority of the constitution. And no, Russia has never waived and will not waive its international liabilities, whatever hysterics our Western opponents may go into," he added.