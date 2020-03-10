Lavrov discusses situation in Middle East with Lebanese movement leader

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East was in focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with the leader of the Lebanese Marada movement, Suleiman Frangieh, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The key topics for discussion included the development of the socio-economic situation in Lebanon, the geopolitical situation in the Middle East in general, and current issues of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Lebanese relations," the ministry said.

"Lavrov reiterated Russia’s principled policy in support to Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," the ministry said.

The sides stressed the inadmissibility of foreign interference into Lebanon’s domestic affairs and pointed to the importance of resolving domestic policy matters "within the frames of law on the basis of constructive dialogue between the leading political forces" of the country, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Frangieh had consultations with Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.