Russian State Duma supports constitutional amendment mentioning God and children

Should the bill become law, the Constitution would receive the new article 67.1, mentioning God. The necessity of this has become a subject of hot discussion. As a result, the Presidential amendment included a language that mentions God in context of history.

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma supported the constitutional amendment mentioning God and calling children a priority of Russian state policy.

"The Russian Federation, united by its thousand-year history, by preserving memory of the ancestors, who handed us ideals and belief in God, as well as succession of development of the Russian state, acknowledges the historic national unity," the amendment reads.

Another paragraph of this article says that Russia "preserves memory of the protectors of the Homeland, secures the historic truth," and that "diminution of people’s feat in defending the Homeland is unacceptable."

This amendment was voted upon separately because a statement on children was corrected. Initially, the document mentioned children as heritage of the Russian Federation. The final version includes language that calls children "the most important priority of the state policy of Russia."

The state creates conditions, which facilitate comprehensive spiritual, moral, intellectual and physical development of children, fostering of patriotism, civility and respect for the seniors.

The state, "while securing the priority of family upbringing, takes responsibilities towards children left without support.".