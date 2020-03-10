Putin does not plan to hold extra meeting with oil producers, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to gather chief executives of Russian oil majors again to discuss the situation on the global oil market, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"No, there are no such plans," the press secretary said.

Russian President held a meeting with participation of federal ministers and chief executives of Russian oil and gas majors on March 1, where the situation on the oil market and the coronavirus effect on the world’s economy were discussed.

OPEC+ agreement participants failed to decide on further oil production cuts in view of the falling demand due to the coronavirus spread last week. All the limitations of oil production will be lifted from April 1.